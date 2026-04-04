Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Finish Regular Season

Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (38-18-4-0, 82 pts) play the final game of the regular season against the Muskegon Lumberjacks (36-23-1-1, 74 pts) on Saturday at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Fun

The Fighting Saints opened the weekend series with a 5-1 win on Friday, featuring Michael Barron's 145th career point to move into second all-time in Fighting Saints history. Barron assisted on Caden Dabrowski's game-winner in the first period.

Dubuque's win clinched a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, the third-straight season Dubuque will host the Conference Semifinals series.

2. Dubuque Defense

The Saints allowed just one goal on Friday, stopping all four Muskegon power plays in the contest. The Fighting Saints have killed nine-straight power plays against the Lumberjacks over the season series.

Vojtech Hambálek made 27 saves in the victory, his 28th victory of the season. He is third in the USHL with 28 wins and has a .903 save percentage overall in 44 games.

3. Outstanding Orpana

Eetu Orpana tied a career-high with three assists in Friday's win for the Fighting Saints, ending a four-game point drought for Dubuque. Overall, Orpana has 29 assists and 43 points for Dubuque.

Orpana continued a stellar second half, scoring 23 points over his last 22 games for the Fighting Saints. Orpana started the season with 20 points in his first 35 games.

4. Saints Streak

Dubuque enters Saturday's action with a nine-game scoring streak on the power play after Masun Fleece's tally on Friday night. The Saints lead the USHL with a 28.1% power play after a pair of goals on Friday.

Colin Frank added his team-leading 32nd goal of the season and tied Teddy Merrill for the team lead with 13 power-play goals.

5. Lumber Look

The Lumberjacks have lost three-straight games entering the final game of the regular season and will finish the season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Nathan Larioza scored the lone goal for Muskegon on Friday, his fourth of the season for the Lumberjacks. On Friday, starting goaltender Carl Axelsson made 10 saves on 14 shots before being pulled from the contest in the second period as Dubuque beat him for the first time in four tries this season.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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