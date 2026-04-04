Herd Earns 42nd Win of the Season in Dominant 8-1 Victory over Black Hawks

Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Herd cruised to an 8-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks tonight in dominant fashion, earning there 42nd win of the season. Sioux Falls saw scoring from Thomas Zocco, Logan Renkowski (2), Brent Solomon, Thomas Holtby, Joe McGraw, J.J. Monteiro, and Ethan Sung. It was also a record-setting night for both Linards Feldbergs and Logan Renkowski, who each etched their names into the Stampede record book.

Feldbergs turned in another strong performance between the pipes, helping backstop the Herd to another dominate win this season.

The first period was full of energy from the opening puck drop, with tensions rising early and often. The first penalty of the night went to the Herd at 4:36 when Cooper Soller was called for cross-checking. Not long after, Jack Brauti was sent to the box for holding, but Sioux Falls successfully killed off both penalties.

At 9:36, Thomas Zocco opened the scoring for the Herd when he skated around the defense and snapped a wrist shot over the goaltender's shoulder. Anthony Bongo picked up the assist on the play.

The Herd earned their first power play opportunity of the night at 11:36 when Waterloo's Caleb Deanovich was called for tripping. Before that penalty expired, the Black Hawks took another penalty when goaltender Dane Callaway was assessed a roughing minor, giving Sioux Falls a 5-on-3 advantage. While the Herd was unable to score on the full two-man advantage, Logan Renkowski capitalized before the second penalty expired. Tobias Ohman slid the puck across to Renkowski, who ripped a one-timer from the faceoff circle past Callaway's stick side. Ohman and Brent Solomon were credited the assist.

At 18:31, Joe McGraw was called for hooking, sending Waterloo to its third power play of the period. This time, the Black Hawks capitalized just 16 seconds into the advantage. The Herd outshot Waterloo 18-5 in the opening frame.

The second period proved to be just as physical, though it started at a slower pace. At 6:42, Thomas Zocco and Avery Laliberte were assessed matching roughing minors after some extracurricular activity following the whistle. Physical play continued throughout the period, though much of it did not result in penalties.

At 13:14, the Herd extended the lead to 3-1 when J.J. Monteiro buried a shot from the low slot off a pass from Thomas Zocco, beating the goaltender glove side.

Sioux Falls got another power play chance at 15:29 when Deanovich was called for checking from behind. Just as the penalty was about to expire, Brent Solomon found the back of the net to make it 4-1. Solomon fired a shot from the faceoff circle that deflected off a Black Hawks stick and into the goal. The Herd once again controlled play, outshooting Waterloo 12-4 in the second period.

The third period began quietly, but the Herd quickly took over.

At 5:42, Thomas Holtby scored unassisted with a wrist shot past the goaltender's glove side to make it 5-1.

The only penalties of the period came at 8:52 when Jack Brauti and Adam Timm got into a scrum. Brauti received a minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct, while Timm was assessed a double minor for roughing along with a 10-minute misconduct.

At 12:14, Joe McGraw added to the Herd lead by burying a rebound off a shot from Brock Schultz. Joey Macrina and Wade Weil were credited with the assists.

Just 42 seconds later, Logan Renkowski scored his second goal of the night and his 43rd of the season, tying the franchise record for most goals in a single season. The goal came on a perfectly placed one-timer from the faceoff circle, with assists from Cooper Soller and Noah Mannausau.

The Herd put the finishing touches on the win at 16:55 when affiliate player Ethan Sung scored his first USHL career goal. Sung picked up a loose puck and fired it off the crossbar and in, capping off the 8-1 victory. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 13-3 in the third period.

With the win, Linards Feldbergs improved to 35-12-2-0 on the season and now holds the franchise record for most wins by a goaltender in a single season. He also moves to a 2.51 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

The Herd returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center tomorrow night as the kids take over. Fans can expect a night full of family fun, including face painting and balloons from Mr. Twister. The first 500 fans will receive a coloring book, and fans should keep an eye out for Junior Stampede members who will be joining the staff for the night.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.