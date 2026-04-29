Herd Dominate in Shutout Win over Lincoln, Punch Ticket to Western Conference Finals

Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Herd shut out the Lincoln Stars to advance to the Western Conference Finals in the Clark Cup Playoffs. Sioux Falls was led by two goals from Brent Solomon, strong defensive play, and outstanding goaltending from Linards Feldbergs.

The first period didn't unfold as many anticipated following the Herd's 5-1 win in Game 4. At 4:38, Joe McGraw took the game's first penalty for roughing, but Sioux Falls successfully killed it off. Later, at 14:15, the Herd earned back-to-back power play opportunities after Lincoln was called for holding the stick and high-sticking, but they were unable to convert. At 17:23, JJ Monteiro was assessed an interference penalty, though the penalty kill remained perfect. Sioux Falls outshot Lincoln 14-10 in the opening frame.

The second period started quickly, as Tobias Ohman took a tripping penalty just 2:11 in. The Herd not only killed off the penalty, but Brent Solomon opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, cutting to the front of the net and lifting the puck over Charles Menard. Lincoln's Josef Eichler was later called for tripping at 7:30, and Brady Sloper for cross-checking at 16:54, but Sioux Falls was again unable to capitalize on the power play. The Herd carried a 1-0 lead into the third period while outshooting the Stars 13-4 in the second.

Sioux Falls extended its lead early in the third, as Solomon struck again at 5:42, firing a one-timer from the faceoff circle for his second goal of the night. The Herd had additional power play chances at 9:04 (Brady Cunningham, tripping) and 16:09 (Nate Pederson, high-sticking) but couldn't add to the lead. Lincoln pulled goaltender Charles Menard at 17:08, but Sioux Falls held strong despite a late push. The Stars outshot the Herd 10-9 in the final period.

Linards Feldbergs was stellar in net, making 24 saves to earn the shutout and secure Sioux Falls' advancement. He now holds a 3-1-1-0 postseason record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

The Herd return to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday to face the Fargo Force in the Western Conference Finals. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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