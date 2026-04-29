Jacks Return to Eastern Conference Finals

Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - After defeating the Dubuque Fighting Saints in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Muskegon Lumberjacks have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight season and the seventh time in the last eight Clark Cup Playoffs. Awaiting them are the sixth-seeded Madison Capitols, who return to the Conference Final for the first time since 2022, when they faced the Lumberjacks in a series that sent them to the Clark Cup Final.

This match up marks the first time in USHL history that the fifth and sixth seeds have met in a conference final. On the opposite side of the bracket, the Western Conference Final features the top-seeded Sioux Falls Stampede against the second-seeded Fargo Force.

Series Preview: Started From the Bottom Now We're Here

Never before in Clark Cup Playoff history have the fifth and sixth seeds met in the conference final. The #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks and #6 Madison Capitols took very different paths through both the regular season and the first two rounds of the postseason to arrive at this moment.

For Muskegon, the season was defined by two completely different halves. A blazing start had the defending Clark Cup Champions among the top teams in the USHL through the first half of the year. But a difficult second half caused the Lumberjacks to slide down the standings and enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Once the postseason began, however, the Lumberjacks rediscovered the form that made them one of the league's best teams early in the year. Muskegon opened the playoffs with a two-game sweep of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the first round before heading back to Iowa for a second-round showdown with the second-seeded Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The best-of-five series lived up to expectations. After splitting the first two games at ImOn Arena in Dubuque, the teams traded wins again at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon, forcing a decisive Game 5 back in Iowa. With the season on the line, the Lumberjacks delivered their most complete performance of the playoffs, rolling to a commanding 6-1 victory to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.

Madison's road to the conference final looked much different. The Capitols spent most of the regular season hovering around the playoff line before ultimately securing the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, narrowly edging out the Chicago Steel for the sixth seed.

Since the playoffs began, Madison has leaned heavily on goaltender Caleb Heil, whose performances have transformed the Capitols into one of the postseason's biggest surprises.

The opening round featured an all-Wisconsin battle against the Green Bay Gamblers. Madison earned a pair of 2-1 victories, including an overtime win in Game 2. Despite being heavily outshot, particularly in Game 1 by a 37-13 margin, the Capitols survived behind stellar goal tending from Heil.

The second round brought an even tougher challenge: the Anderson Cup champion Youngstown Phantoms. Once again, Heil proved to be the difference. Madison stole the first two games on the road with a 2-1 victory in Game 1 and a 1-0 overtime win in Game 2 to seize control of the series.

Youngstown responded with a 4-2 win in Game 3, but Heil and the Capitols closed the door in Game 4 with another 2-1 victory to secure their place in the conference final.

Through two rounds of the playoffs, Madison has been heavily out shot 209-106, yet the Capitols have still managed to outscore opponents 11-8 - a testament to timely scoring, defensive structure, and the standout play of their goaltender.

Keys to the Series

Carry the Momentum

The Lumberjacks enter the Eastern Conference Final riding the momentum of a dominant Game 5 win over Dubuque on Tuesday night. Against a Madison team led by red-hot goaltender Caleb Heil, Muskegon will need to carry the offensive confidence and pace from the previous round into Game 1.

Make Home Ice Matter

There was only one playoff scenario in which the Lumberjacks would earn home-ice advantage in the conference final - a matchup with Madison. Now that they have it, Muskegon needs to take full advantage. The Lumberjacks were one of the league's strongest home teams during the first half of the season, and feeding off the energy at Trinity Health Arena will be critical before the series shifts to Madison.

Play Muskegon Lumberjacks Hockey

At their best, the Lumberjacks combine relentless physicality with explosive offense. No team has scored more goals in the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs, and Muskegon's identity has been clear all postseason long. Establish the tone early with a physical forecheck, dictate the pace of play, and capitalize on scoring opportunities to put pressure on the Capitols.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Follow along all season long on FloHockey, or with a free internet radio feed available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network, with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, tune into the Pregame Show on Facebook Live. New for this season, the whole pregame show will be available on FloHockey before all Lumberjacks home games.

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game One | Fri. May 1 | 7:00 pm ET | Trinity Health Arena | Muskegon, MI

Game Two | Sat. May 2 | 6:00 pm ET | Trinity Health Arena | Muskegon, MI

Game Three | Fri. May 8 | 8:05 pm ET | Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena | Middleton, WI

Game Four | Sat. May 9 | 8:05 pm ET | Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena | Middleton, WI*

Game Five | Mon. May 11 | 7:00 pm ET | Trinity Health Arena | Muskegon, MI*

*If Necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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