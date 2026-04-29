RoughRiders Ready for 2026 USHL Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited for the 2026 United States Hockey League Draft, with Phase I beginning Monday, May 4, and Phase II concluding the draft on Tuesday, May 5.

The annual two-day event provides teams across the league an opportunity to add talented young players who will help contribute to future success for their organizations and the league.

The RoughRiders hockey operations staff has spent countless hours evaluating, scouting, and preparing for the 2026 USHL Draft.

Each year, the USHL Draft serves as an important opportunity for the RoughRiders to add additional talent and continue building for the upcoming season and the future in Ridertown.

Fans can follow the entire draft live and stay tuned to our social media channels for updates as the newest RoughRiders are selected. For complete draft information, visit: https://ushl.com/news/2026/4/28/mens-ice-hockey-ushl-draft-set-for-may-4-5.aspx







United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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