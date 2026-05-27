Mark Carlson Receives USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award

Published on May 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to RoughRiders Head Coach, and General Manager Mark Carlson on receiving USA Hockey's Distinguished Achievement Award!

The Distinguished Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and success of hockey in the United States, and this honor is a true reflection of Mark's lifelong dedication to the game.

Through his leadership, passion, and commitment to developing young athletes both on and off the ice, Mark has made a lasting impact on the RoughRiders organization, the USHL, and the hockey community as a whole.

Coach Carlson will be honored at the USA Hockey President's Awards Dinner in Denver on June 5th.

We are incredibly proud to see Coach Carlson recognized with this prestigious honor.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

Mark Carlson Receives USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

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