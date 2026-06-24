RoughRiders Exposure & Development Camp Set for August 4-6
Published on June 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce their 2026 Exposure & Development Camp, scheduled for August 4-6 at HealthEast Sports Center in Woodbury, Minnesota.
Designed for players born in 2010, 2011, and 2012, the camp provides young athletes with the opportunity to develop their skills in a USHL-style environment while learning directly from the RoughRiders organization.
Participants will receive:
Three USHL-style skill sessions
Three game sessions
Coaching from the RoughRiders staff
On-ice instruction and mentorship from current, former, and future RoughRiders players
A player seminar with the coaching staff titled, "Keys to Success for a Young Hockey Player"
A guest speaker sharing their hockey journey
Off-ice team-building activities
The camp serves as a key development opportunity for players eligible for the 2027 and 2028 USHL Drafts.
Limited player spots remain, and goaltender spots are currently full.
Camp Information
August 4-6, 2026
HealthEast Sports Center | Woodbury, Minnesota
$425
For additional information or questions, please contact Assistant Director of Scouting Matt Denman at MattDenman98@gmail.com.
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