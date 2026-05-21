Hockey Is Back at the Stable

Published on May 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce that Main Camp is returning to the Stable as preparations begin for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Players, coaches, staff, and fans alike are eager to get back on the ice and begin another exciting year of RoughRiders hockey. Main Camp will give fans their first look at the future of the organization as players compete and prepare for the season ahead.

Main Camp Dates:

- Friday, May 29 - Sunday, May 31

- Schedule TBD

- Free admission to the public

Additional details, including camp schedules and times, will be announced at a later date on the RoughRiders social media channels and website.

The RoughRiders organization looks forward to welcoming everyone back to The Stable and kicking off another exciting Main Camp in front of the best fans in the USHL. Print Friendly Version







United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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