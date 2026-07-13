RoughRiders Captain Guerin Slezak Commits to RPI

Published on July 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce that Captain Guerin Slezak has committed to continue his academic and hockey career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Over the past three seasons, Slezak served as captain for the last two years. His impact on the RoughRiders extended well beyond the ice. Through his leadership, commitment, and support of his teammates, he earned the respect of everyone around him.

Throughout his time in Cedar Rapids, Slezak faced adversity not once, but twice. Despite those challenges, his commitment to the team never wavered. Whether he was on the ice or supporting his teammates off the ice, he remained an important part of the RoughRiders family.

Slezak exemplified what it means to be a Cedar Rapids RoughRider. His leadership was evident not only in competition, but in the way he represented the organization every day. His loyalty to his teammates, coaches, billet family, fans, and the Cedar Rapids community reflected the character that made him such a respected captain. He didn't just wear the "C." He lived what it stood for every day.

While RPI is gaining a talented hockey player, they are also gaining a leader, teammate, and person who will represent their program well. We have no doubt Guerin will make the same positive impact in Troy, New York, that he made here in Cedar Rapids.

The entire Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization congratulates Guerin and the Slezak family on this well-deserved commitment. We thank Guerin for everything he has given to our organization over the past three seasons and look forward to following his continued success at RPI.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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