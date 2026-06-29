Four Current 2025-26 RoughRiders Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are extremely proud to announce that four current members of the 2025-26 RoughRiders were selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, continuing the organization's tradition of developing players for the next level.

Forward Justin Graf became the first RoughRider selected when the Nashville Predators chose him with the 118th overall pick in the fourth round. Graf recorded 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points in 52 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Forward Connor Davis was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the 128th overall pick, the first selection of the fifth round. Davis finished the regular season with 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 points in 59 games, while adding 2 goals in 2 Clark Cup Playoff games.

Defenseman Hawke Huff was chosen by the Seattle Kraken with the 148th overall pick in the fifth round. Serving as an assistant captain, Huff recorded 3 goals and 36 assists for 39 points in 61 games, posted a +17 rating, scored 2 playoff goals, and earned 2025-26 All-USHL First Team honors.

Goaltender Ryan Cameron rounded out the RoughRiders' draft class when he was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the 212th overall pick in the seventh round. Cameron appeared in 40 games, compiling a 24-11-5 record.

Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson reflected on the accomplishment:

"This is a special day for our organization. Grafer, CD, Hawke, and RC have all represented the RoughRiders with tremendous character, work ethic, and professionalism. Their selections are a credit to the commitment they have made to their development and to everyone who has helped them along the way. We could not be happier for each of them and their families."

The 2026-27 home schedule is now available, and season tickets are on sale. Join us this season as another talented group of young men takes the ice in Ridertown.

For more information on season tickets, visit https://roughridershockey.com/sports/2022/8/9/season-tickets.aspx or contact Tammy Carlson at tcarlson@roughridershockey.com.

Congratulations to Justin, Connor, Hawke, and Ryan!







United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

Four Current 2025-26 RoughRiders Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

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