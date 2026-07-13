USHL NEWS: 25 USHL Players Invited to USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
Published on July 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
USA Hockey announced that 25 players with United States Hockey League (USHL) ties have been invited to the 36-man camp that will help decide the 23-man U.S. Under-18 Select Team, which will compete in the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup from Aug. 3-8, 2026 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Among the 25 players with League ties, those who have signed Standard Player Development Agreements with USHL teams or will play for the National Team Development Program (USHL) next season are listed below, as well as prospects on teams' affiliate lists.
Gunnar Conboy, F, Green Bay Gamblers
Joey Cullen, F, NTDP
Isaac Davis, F, Sioux Falls Stampede
Caleb Deanovich, D, Waterloo Black Hawks
Gerry DiCunzolo, F, NTDP
Drew Fox, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Cayden Jackman, F, Waterloo Black Hawks
Rian Marquardt, D, Waterloo Black Hawks
Thaddeus McMahon, D, Omaha Lancers
Charlie Mineman, D, NTDP
Luke Pietila, F, Green Bay Gamblers
Jake Prunty, D, NTDP
Nash Roed, F, NTDP
Ryland Rooney, F, Sioux Falls Stampede
Trevor Shorter, D, Chicago Steel
Brock Stevenson, F, Sioux City Musketeers
Ethan Sung, F, Sioux Falls Stampede
Beck Thoreson, D, NTDP
Becker Wenkus, D, Des Moines Buccaneers
Brandon Wright, G, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Prospects
Quinn Beumer, G, Tri-City Storm
Rylan Hanson, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Jackson Hendricks, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Jacob Lukes, F, Chicago Steel
Jack O'Dell, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints
The roster includes players who recently participated in the USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival. The U.S. will face Canada, Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden in Edmonton. Last year, the U.S. won the tournament for the first time since 2003 and the second time in history. The selection camp will take place from July 23-27 in St. Paul, Minn.
United States Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026
- USHL NEWS: 25 USHL Players Invited to USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - USHL
- RoughRiders Captain Guerin Slezak Commits to RPI - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- McMahon Highlights Lancers Skating at National 17 Festival - Omaha Lancers
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