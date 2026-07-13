USHL NEWS: 25 USHL Players Invited to USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Published on July 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







USA Hockey announced that 25 players with United States Hockey League (USHL) ties have been invited to the 36-man camp that will help decide the 23-man U.S. Under-18 Select Team, which will compete in the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup from Aug. 3-8, 2026 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Among the 25 players with League ties, those who have signed Standard Player Development Agreements with USHL teams or will play for the National Team Development Program (USHL) next season are listed below, as well as prospects on teams' affiliate lists.

Gunnar Conboy, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Joey Cullen, F, NTDP

Isaac Davis, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Caleb Deanovich, D, Waterloo Black Hawks

Gerry DiCunzolo, F, NTDP

Drew Fox, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Cayden Jackman, F, Waterloo Black Hawks

Rian Marquardt, D, Waterloo Black Hawks

Thaddeus McMahon, D, Omaha Lancers

Charlie Mineman, D, NTDP

Luke Pietila, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Jake Prunty, D, NTDP

Nash Roed, F, NTDP

Ryland Rooney, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Trevor Shorter, D, Chicago Steel

Brock Stevenson, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Ethan Sung, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Beck Thoreson, D, NTDP

Becker Wenkus, D, Des Moines Buccaneers

Brandon Wright, G, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Prospects

Quinn Beumer, G, Tri-City Storm

Rylan Hanson, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Jackson Hendricks, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Jacob Lukes, F, Chicago Steel

Jack O'Dell, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

The roster includes players who recently participated in the USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival. The U.S. will face Canada, Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden in Edmonton. Last year, the U.S. won the tournament for the first time since 2003 and the second time in history. The selection camp will take place from July 23-27 in St. Paul, Minn.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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