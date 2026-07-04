RoughRiders Goaltender Connor Dwyer Named to Team USA U-17 Four Nations Tournament Roster

Published on July 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce that goaltender Connor Dwyer has been named to the 2026 Team USA U-17 Four Nations Tournament Roster.

Dwyer will represent the United States at the 2026 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament, which will take place August 15-19 in Chomutov, Czechia. Team USA will compete against Czechia, Slovakia, and Switzerland in the annual international event.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2026

RoughRiders Goaltender Connor Dwyer Named to Team USA U-17 Four Nations Tournament Roster - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.