RoughRiders Jackson Hendricks Earns Spot at 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Published on July 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward Jackson Hendricks has earned a spot at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp.

The camp will take place July 23-27 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Hendricks will compete for a place on the final 23-player U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team.

The team will represent the United States at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, held Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The RoughRiders organization congratulates Jackson on earning this opportunity and wishes him the best of luck as he competes for a place on Team USA.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.