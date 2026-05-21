Lincoln Stars Name Artt Brey Head Coach

Published on May 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars have named Artt Brey as the 9th Head Coach in team history. Brey has spent the past five seasons behind the bench in Lincoln and was promoted to Associate Head Coach before the 2025-26 season.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Head Coach of the Lincoln Stars," Brey said. "This organization has a proud history of excellence, and it is a privilege to lead a program with such a strong history and passionate fanbase. I'm excited to work alongside our coaching staff and front office as we continue building a winning culture focused on developing high-performing athletes both on and off the ice."

Originally from Orange County, California, Brey brings both championship experience and a strong background in player development to the role. Before beginning his coaching career, he played three seasons in the USHL from 2012-15 with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Sioux Falls Stampede, winning Clark Cup championships with both organizations.

Brey continued his playing career at St. Lawrence University before playing professionally in the ECHL and SPHL. Following his retirement from professional hockey, he earned a graduate degree in Sport and Performance Psychology from California Baptist University.

"We are incredibly excited to name Artt Brey as the next Head Coach of the Lincoln Stars," said Lincoln Stars President Tyler Shaffar. "Over the past five seasons, Artt has proven himself as a tremendous leader, mentor, and developer of young talent. Watching his growth from assistant coach to now head coach has been exciting for our organization and speaks to the development culture that exists in Lincoln and throughout the USHL. His passion for our players, staff, and community makes him the ideal person to lead the organization into the next chapter and will continue to build on the proud tradition of Stars Hockey."

The Stars will begin preparations for their 31st season at the Ice Box this fall. Fans are encouraged to stay connected through the team's social media channels and LincolnStars.com for announcements and offseason updates.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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