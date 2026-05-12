Kortan Commits to Air Force

Published on May 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln Stars Forward Will Kortan announced his commitment to further his hockey career by playing collegiately at the United States Air Force Academy.

"I am honored to announce my commitment to further my education, serve my country, and play division one hockey at the United States Air Force Academy." Kortan said. "I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported and helped me along this journey."

Kortan has played 51 games with the Stars over two seasons. The Lakeville, Minnesota native has recorded 10 points (6+4) in his USHL career.

Stay tuned to Stars social media for future updates as Lincoln prepares for its 31st season at the Ice Box.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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