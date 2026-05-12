Black Hawks, Gordon Agree to Part Ways

Published on May 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will have a new head coach in 2026/27 after the organization agreed to part ways with Scott Gordon following his first season as a USHL head coach.

Gordon was named the Black Hawks head coach on June 18, 2025. His record with the team was 16-42-4.

It was the Massachusetts native's second winter in the United States Hockey League after spending the previous year on staff for the Youngstown Phantoms. His prior coaching work was at the professional level.

The Black Hawks organization issued the following statement: "We would like to thank Coach Gordon for his efforts in Waterloo and wish him well in his future endeavors."

At an appropriate time, the Black Hawks will provide a further update on the team's hockey operations staff for the 2026/27 season.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

Black Hawks, Gordon Agree to Part Ways - Waterloo Black Hawks

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