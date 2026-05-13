Dates, Times Set for 2026 Clark Cup Final

Published on May 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates and times for the 2026 Clark Cup Final between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Clark Cup Playoffs opened with a three-game first-round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and the #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. The top two seeded teams in each conference received a first-round bye.

The Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and Clark Cup Final rounds are all best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, with games 1, 2, and 5 played at the higher seed. The higher seed for the Clark Cup Final is determined by which team had more points in the regular season.

Muskegon swept Cedar Rapids in its opening three-game series before two Game 5 victories against the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the Eastern Conference Semifinal and the Madison Capitols in the Eastern Conference Final.

Sioux Falls received a first-round bye and defeated the Lincoln Stars in four games to advance to the Western Conference Final, where they topped Fargo in Game 5.

Clark Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Friday, May 15, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Saturday, May 16, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #1 Sioux Falls Stampede at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Friday, May 22, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: #1 Sioux Falls Stampede at #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Saturday, May 23, 6:10 p.m. ET*

Game 5: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #1 Sioux Falls Stampede - Tuesday, May 26, 7:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.