Black Hawks Cast Wide Net

Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa- There are more than 4,500 miles between Kosice, Slovakia, and Excelsior, Minnesota, but the Waterloo Black Hawks found hockey talent from both places and almost a dozen others in between on Tuesday during Phase II of the 2026 United States Hockey League Draft.

Waterloo made 13 picks during the first eight rounds of the draft before reaching full capacity for the team's initial protected list. Tuesday's choices included goalies from Czechia and Slovakia, plus four defensemen and seven forwards. Five skaters already have significant experience in North American junior hockey.

The Hawks put their first selection - sixth overall - toward goalie Sebastian Charvat. The 18-year-old from Czechia is a strong contender to be chosen during the 2026 NHL Draft. Central Scouting ranked him ninth among eligible international goaltenders. Jakub Husar is too young to be picked by an NHL club this summer, but is likely on the radar for 2027. Husar was part of Slovakia's silver medal-winning squad last month during the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Championships.

The Hawks also used first round picks on Woodbury, Minnesota, forward Chase Crowley and Czech winger David Sedlacek. Crowley showed size and steady scoring talent as one of the youngest players at Hill-Murray High School last season. Sedlacek - like Charvat - is an NHL Draft candidate, placing 43rd in the final Central Scouting list of international skaters last month.

Ohio native Colin Dustin played for the North American Hockey League's Rochester Americans through last spring. He was one of three NAHL regulars drafted by Waterloo during Phase II. The Hawks also selected defenseman Tomas Malinek (originally from Czechia) of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League. He was already Waterloo's sixth pick before the fourth round was over.

The Black Hawks' complete roster of 2026 Phase II draft picks is listed below:

Round (Pick) Player Pos. Hometown - 24/25 Team

1 (6) Sebastian Charvat G Liberec, Czechia - Liberec Bili Tygri Jr

1 (16) Chase Crowley F Woodbury, MN - Hill-Murray HS

1 (17) David Sedlacek F Zatec, Czechia - Karlovy Vary Jr.

3 (40) Colin Dustin F Galena, OH - Rochester Jr. Americans

4 (52) Jakub Husar G Kosice, Slovakia - Reprezentacia SR U18

4 (64) Tomas Malinek D Praha, Czechia - Lethbridge Hurricanes

5 (67) Noa Nsonsa-Kitala F Mons, Belgium - Marseille Spartiates

6 (95) Troy Hunka F Canton, OH - El Paso Rhinos

7 (105) Justin Bloink D Northville, MI - Janesville Jets

7 (111) Grant Molski F Stevens Point, WI - Stevens Point Area Senior HS

8 (120) Jackson Marthaler D Superior, WI - US NTDP U18s

8 (126) Sigvald Ebersold D Grosse Pointe Park, MI - Detroit Little Caesars 16U

8 (134) Max Aaronson F Excelsior, MN - Minnetonka HS







United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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