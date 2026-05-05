Gamblers Tender Holden Pajor

Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers have signed forward Holden Pajor to a Phase II tender agreement for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

This is the first year in which USHL teams are allowed to sign one American player eligible for the USHL Entry Draft to a tender.

Pajor, 19, is a native of Eden Prairie, Minn. The 6-foot, 174-pound right wing spent the 2025-26 season with the Okotoks Oilers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). In 54 games, he scored 17 goals and 33 points. Prior to that, the '07-born Pajor posted 28 goals and 61 points to lead the 2024-25 Sioux Falls Power 18U team in scoring. He also played at Holy Family Catholic School where he amassed 101 points in just 50 games in two seasons.

"We could not be happier to add Holden to our team," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "He is a skilled winger who is fast and plays with pace, is crafty with the puck and makes plays. We are ecstatic that he committed to us for the coming season."

Originally drafted by the Sioux Falls Stampede in the eighth round, 119th overall in the 2023 USHL Futures Draft, Pajor played two USHL games in 2024-25 with the Stampede before heading to Canada to play in the BCHL.

"I am honored to sign with the Green Bay Gamblers and to be a part of such a great organization," Pajor said. "I have so much respect for the staff and their dedication to development, training, and culture. I'm excited to get to work."







United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

Gamblers Tender Holden Pajor - Green Bay Gamblers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.