Gamblers Reload with 15 Picks in Phase I of USHL Draft

Published on May 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers added 15 players to their prospect pipeline in Phase I of the 2026 United States Hockey League Draft, building a deep, balanced class full of skill, speed, and compete.

Even without a first or second round pick, Green Bay made every opportunity count. The Gamblers added impact talent at every position, strengthened their back end, and brought in a goaltender who knows how to compete under pressure.

"We are extremely happy with the quality of the 2010 futures draft class," said Assistant GM and Director of Scouting Kirk Luedeke. "We took key players at every position who all bring a lot of potential for the present and future of our team. We feel like we got excellent value from top to bottom."

The first Gamblers pick came in the third round with Bobby Spang (Blackwood, NJ), a dynamic offensive winger who can take over shifts and create scoring chances. "Bobby is a dynamic offensive talent and play driver who is a threat to score on every shift," said Luedeke.

Green Bay continued adding offense and pace with Jiho Song (Irvine, CA), a relentless competitor who blends skill and power. "Jiho plays a blend of skill and power, with a relentless work ethic and nonstop energy." Tyler LaDuca (Penfield, NY) brings speed and pressure every shift. "Tyler is a fast winger who plays with a nonstop motor and high pace. He is disruptive on the forecheck and has a sneaky good offensive skill set."

At center, Mason Bricker (Columbus, OH) joins the organization after a strong late-season surge. "He has real upside as a strong two-way forward," said Luedeke. The Gamblers also added Thomas Boisvert (Trois-Rivières, QC), a reliable two-way center who adds depth down the middle.

On the wing, Green Bay selected Adam Hlaváček (Hradec Králové, Czechia), a skilled international scorer. "Adam is a highly skilled scoring winger who plays with intelligence and grit," said European scout Alex Appleyard. The forward group also includes Brayden Hekle (Wilton, CT), Adam Erstad (Lincoln, NE), Carter Schoegler (Fort Wayne, IN), and Riley Wolkove (Los Angeles, CA), each adding depth and versatility across the lineup.

On defense, the Gamblers targeted mobility and two-way ability. Micah Socha (Newhall, CA) was one of the top-rated defensemen on the board. "He makes an impact at both ends of the ice," said Luedeke. Jonathan Cooper (Green Bay, WI) joined in the eighth round after the team moved up to grab the pick. The son of Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Cooper brings strong hockey sense and composure on the blue line. "We are ecstatic to get him at this spot," said Luedeke. The defense group also includes Gunnar Lager (Fort Myers, FL) and Garrett Sutton (Livonia, MI), adding size, mobility, and depth.

In goal, Green Bay selected Connor Reed (Lancaster, NY), a competitive netminder who thrives in big moments. "He just battles hard. We're thrilled to have him," said Luedeke.

The Gamblers wrapped up the class with a group that includes every role and every type of player, rounding out a strong foundation with Jiho Song, Bobby Spang, Micah Socha, Jonathan Cooper, Tyler LaDuca, Mason Bricker, Connor Reed, Adam Hlaváček, Thomas Boisvert, Brayden Hekle, Adam Erstad, Carter Schoegler, Gunnar Lager, Garrett Sutton, and Riley Wolkove.

No early picks, no problem. Green Bay still came away with a deep, competitive class that fits the identity of the organization. Fast, skilled, and hard to play against.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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