NHL, USA Hockey, and USHL Announce Expanded Support for Player Development in the U.S.

Published on May 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL), USA Hockey, and the United States Hockey League (USHL) today announced an expanded collaboration supporting the continued advancement of the Tier I junior hockey development pathway in the United States.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the environment in which elite hockey players train, compete, and prepare for advancement to NCAA Division I hockey and potentially to the National Hockey League. While the primary focus of this initiative is the continued development of American players within the United States pathway, the USHL will also continue to welcome international players who have consistently contributed to the League's competitive environment and the overall player experience.

Through this agreement and the organizations' shared Declaration of Excellence, which was formally announced in April 2025, the NHL, USA Hockey, and the USHL will continue working together to enhance player development standards, strengthen player support systems, and expand access to Tier I opportunities for elite players across the United States.

This collaboration will support several initiatives within the USHL designed to strengthen its development model, including investments in player health and safety programming, coaching education resources, tools for improved analytics, enhanced player experience initiatives, and officiating recruitment and development systems, all of which will help enhance and promote the level of competition across all USHL member clubs.

The agreement also includes support for a league-managed High-Performance initiative that establishes a unified off-ice player development framework across all USHL clubs. The program provides structured off-season training support, enhanced in-season performance maintenance resources, nutrition support, evidence-based supplementation guidance, and league-level player performance tools designed to improve player readiness and consistency across the League.

The partnership also reinforces the parties' continued collaboration with respect to national team player identification events, including the USHL Fall Classic and the USA Hockey All-American Game. The agreement also reflects the USHL's ongoing alignment with NHL Central Scouting.

Importantly, the agreement also supports the expansion of Tier I junior hockey opportunities in the United States. The NHL and USA Hockey recognize the importance of responsibly growing access to Tier I junior hockey in this country, so that more elite team players have the opportunity to train and compete in a structured environment aligned with national development priorities.

These initiatives also seek to align with the framework provided in the USHL's Standard Player Development Agreement (the "SDPA"). The SDPA establishes consistent league-wide player support standards, including accredited education access, off-season training assistance, international player medical coverage support, and career-ending injury insurance reimbursement.

The parties' current plans build on the principles earlier outlined in the USHL Declaration of Excellence, which ensures that players benefit from a development environment that includes billet housing, academic advising, mental wellness resources, medical support services, elite coaching, and a competition schedule designed to maximize training and recovery.

"The NHL is committed to doing its part to support and enhance player development at all levels of hockey, not only in North America, but across the globe," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. "The cooperation agreement we are announcing today is reflective both of that commitment, and also the NHL's and USA Hockey's continued support of the USHL and the critical role it plays in enhancing and maximizing the Tier 1 junior hockey experience in the United States. The NHL is proud to partner with both organizations in providing more options to more players and in growing the game."

"This agreement reflects a strong and aligned commitment between the NHL, USA Hockey, and the USHL to continue strengthening the Tier I player development pathway in the United States," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "Our primary responsibility is to provide elite American players with the environment, structure, and resources necessary to reach their full potential, while continuing to welcome outstanding international players who contribute to the competitive level and daily development experience within our League.

"Just as importantly, this partnership supports the continued expansion of Tier I opportunities across the country, so more players have access to the USHL pathway. We appreciate the NHL's investment, and USA Hockey's continued leadership, as we work together to advance player development standards and support the next generation of players moving toward college hockey and the National Hockey League."

"The USHL has a proven track record of development, and this expanded collaboration reflects our shared commitment to further elevating the standard of player development in the United States," added Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "Our focus is on ensuring that players have access to a consistent, high-quality environment that supports their growth both on and off the ice, while aligning with our national development priorities. We're appreciative of the NHL's support and grateful to the USHL and its team owners for their continued commitment to advancing Tier I player development in the United States."







United States Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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