Wahlund Signs Standard Player Development Agreement for 2026-27

Published on May 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have signed 2025 Phase II Draft pick Joe Wahlund to a Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2026-27 season.

The Swedish defenseman was selected in the 18th round of the 2025 Phase II Draft by the Fighting Saints and spent last season playing for Fäjrsestad in the Swedish U20 league. He skated in 34 games, scoring eight goals and 22 points at the Junior level.

"We are excited to add a player of Joe's caliber to an already strong returning defensive corps," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "With more than 40 appearances for Sweden's national program, Joe brings a high level of international experience and competitiveness that we believe will make an immediate impact in Dubuque."

The Karlstad, Sweden native has represented his home country on the international level in each of the last four seasons. The 6-1, 190 defenseman also suited up in four games for Fäjrsestad's professional squad in the SHL, Sweden's top league.

Wahlund will join a Saints defensive group of returners that includes Luke Brierley, Lincoln Krizizke, Hudson Lohse and Kris Richards.

In two full Junior seasons with the Fäjrsestad U20 squad, Wahlund totaled 77 games played with 12 goals and 30 assists.

Wahlund will join the Fighting Saints in the 2026-27 season for his first season playing in North America.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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