Wright Signs Standard Player Development Agreement for 2026-27

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints affiliate goaltender Brandon Wright has signed a USHL Standard Player Development Agreement with Dubuque for the 2026-27 season.

Wright stands at 6-2, 181 and hails from Hugo, Minnesota. The 2009-born goaltender was added by Dubuque to its affiliate list prior to the 2025-26 season.

"Brandon's development over the past year has been phenomenal to watch," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "His work ethic, competitive fire and high-end athletic ability has us all excited for the future. We believe he has the potential to become a game-changer at some point here in Dubuque."

Wright played the 2025-26 season for Northstar Christian Academy's 16U AAA program, suiting up in 39 games. Wright posted a .923 save percentage, a 1.92 goals against average and seven shutouts in those games. The goaltender won 24 decisions as well this season.

Wright is the Fighting Saints second affiliate player to sign a Standard Player Development Agreement for next season, joining Northstar Christian Academy teammate Jack Larkin.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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