Thirty Players with Saints Ties Participating in NHL Development Camps

Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Development Camps around the National Hockey League began on Monday with 30 players with ties to the Fighting Saints participating across 17 different camps.

Ludvig Lafton, a 2024 6th Round Pick by Utah, is attending Mammoth camp after a successful season in Dubuque. Lafton will begin his college career at the University of Maine this fall after 35 points in 56 games for the Saints last season.

Additionally from the 2025-26 team, Lincoln Krizizke earned an invite to Boston Bruins camp. In his first season in the USHL, Krizizke displayed a dynamic playmaking ability from the Dubuque blue line. As a first-year junior player, the Waukesha, Wisconsin native recorded 18 points in 51 games and a plus-nine rating.

Krizizke's offensive contribution in his rookie season was highlighted on Jan. 10, when he scored twice in 22 seconds while recording a career-high three points in a win over the USA NTDP.

Over the last three NHL Drafts, 15 players with Dubuque ties have been drafted by NHL clubs. In 2025, Sean Barnhill led the draft class after being selected in the third round by the New York Rangers. Barnhill is an attendee at New York's camp for the second-straight season following his freshman campaign at Michigan State.

Matthew Desiderio was invited to Philadelphia's camp after his freshman season at Brown University, while Jake Sondreal is attending Washington's camp after his second season playing for Greg Brown at Boston College.

Following his successful freshman season at St. Thomas, Lucas Van Vliet is attending Golden Knights' camp after being drafted by Vegas in 2024. Van Vliet was named CCHA Rookie of the Year after 35 points in 37 games for the Tommies.

The full list of 2026 Development Camp attendees can be found below:

BOS: Max Burkholder, Beckett Hendrickson, Kristian Kostadinski, Lincoln Krizizke, Cullen McCrate, Jonathan Morello, Cole Spicer

COL: Torkel Jennersjö

CBJ: Jérémy Loranger, Seamus Powell

DET: Fisher Scott

FLA: James Mackey

LAK: James Reeder

NSH: Tommy Bleyl, Mason McCormick, Erik Påhlsson

NYR: Sean Barnhill

OTT: Kevin Reidler

PHI: Matthew Desiderio, Noah Powell, Heikki Ruohonen

PIT: Dryden Allen

STL: Colin Ralph

TBL: Connor Kurth

UTA: Ludvig Lafton

VGK: Jackson Hallum, Lucas Van Vliet

WPG: Davis Burnside, Edison Engle

WSH: Jake Sondreal

The 2026-27 Fighting Saints schedule is available now. Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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