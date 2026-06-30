Lumberjacks Announce First 16 SPDA Signings

Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Beginning with the 2026-27 season, the United States Hockey League has introduced Standard Player Development Agreements (SPDAs), formalizing each player's development path within the USHL. On Monday, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the first 16 returning and incoming players for the new season.

Headlining the group is Rudolfs Berzkalns, who was selected in the second round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The 2008-born Latvian played a key role in helping the Lumberjacks reach back-to-back Clark Cup Finals.

Joining Berzkalns among the returning players are Louis Jonerheim and Will Schlechtweg, who both arrived in Muskegon midway through last season and added a combination of speed, skill, and size to the Lumberjacks' forward group.

On the blue line, Teddy Lechner returns after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The 2008-born defenseman provides experience and stability to a retooled Muskegon defense corps.

Peyton Schneider and Samuel Doyon-Cataquiz officially join the full-time roster after spending the 2025-26 season as affiliate players. Doyon-Cataquiz was selected by the Lumberjacks in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft, while Schneider was drafted by Muskegon in the 2025 Phase I Draft.

The incoming class also features defenseman Felix Färhammer, a seventh-round selection of the New York Rangers in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Swedish blueliner brings an elite two-way game highlighted by his smooth skating and puck-moving ability. He is joined by fellow Swede Oscar Westman, as both make the move to North America for the 2026-27 season.

Forward Zaac Charbonneau also officially joins the Lumberjacks after signing a Tender agreement with the organization. Widely regarded as one of the top prospects for the 2028 NHL Draft, Charbonneau arrives in Muskegon looking to follow the path of the many first-round NHL Draft picks developed by the Lumberjacks.

The full list also includes several exciting new additions to the organization. Throughout the offseason, the Lumberjacks will take a closer look at each player, highlighting what they bring to the roster as preparations for the 2026-27 season continue, and more players are announced.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.