Maurins Highlights Lancers in NHL Development Camps
Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
Eleven former or current Omaha Lancers are participating in NHL Development Camps this week.
Two of the three Lancers selected in the 2026 NHL Draft last week are with their teams as are nine other previous picks or invitees.
View the full list of Lancers on NHL Development Camp rosters below
Boston Bruins David Deputy
Colorado Avalanche Will Elger, Chris Romaine
Dallas Stars Ayrton Martino
New York Islanders Bobby Cowan
Philadelphia Flyers Alex Bump
Vancouver Canucks Daimon Gardner, Nils Maurins
Washington Capitals Miroslav Satan
Winnipeg Jets Zach Wooten
Utah Mammoth Michael Hrabal
United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026
- RoughRiders Announce Hiring of Alex Laven as Equipment Manager - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Thirty Players with Saints Ties Participating in NHL Development Camps - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Petersen Adds to Responsibilities - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Maurins Highlights Lancers in NHL Development Camps - Omaha Lancers
- Four Current 2025-26 RoughRiders Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.