Maurins Highlights Lancers in NHL Development Camps

Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Eleven former or current Omaha Lancers are participating in NHL Development Camps this week.

Two of the three Lancers selected in the 2026 NHL Draft last week are with their teams as are nine other previous picks or invitees.

View the full list of Lancers on NHL Development Camp rosters below

Boston Bruins David Deputy

Colorado Avalanche Will Elger, Chris Romaine

Dallas Stars Ayrton Martino

New York Islanders Bobby Cowan

Philadelphia Flyers Alex Bump

Vancouver Canucks Daimon Gardner, Nils Maurins

Washington Capitals Miroslav Satan

Winnipeg Jets Zach Wooten

Utah Mammoth Michael Hrabal







United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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