Lancers Acquire Celski from Muskegon

Published on July 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche announced Tuesday a trade with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Lancers have acquired defenseman Nate Celski in exchange for a Phase II Fourth Round selection in the 2027 USHL Phase II Draft.

"Adding a player like Nate solidifies our back end," Fritsche said. "Nate is a very good defender with a tremendous upside. We are excited to add another player with USHL experience."

Celski, 18, played in 27 games for the Lumberjacks last season. He recorded 3 points (0+3) in the regular season and skated in one game in the Clark Cup Playoffs. The 6-foot-3 defenseman joins a tall Lancers' blue line that already includes 6-foot-7 Jimmy Dodig, tendered by the Lancers in April. Celski previously played with White Bear Lake High School in Minnesota for two seasons, recording 16 points (2+14) over 55 games from 2003-05.

"Nate provides us with additional size on the back end," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "He is young but has strong experience in the USHL. We're excited to add him to our improved blueline ahead of the 2026-27 season."

The Lancers open the 2026-27 season this fall. Omaha hosts Des Moines Sep. 25-26 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena for their first two home games of the season. Season tickets are available now by emailing tickets@lancers.com or by calling 402-344-7825.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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