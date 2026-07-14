Lancers Unveil 40th Anniversary Logo

Published on July 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







With the 2026-27 season two months away, the Omaha Lancers have revealed their 40th-anniversary logo.

The Lancers are one of the United States Hockey League's most historic and successful franchises. Eighty-five Lancers have been selected in the NHL Draft and 44 Lancers have played in the NHL.

Omaha has won five Anderson Cups as USHL regular-season champions and seven Clark Cups as USHL postseason champions, tied for first and first in league history, respectively. The Lancers have made the Clark Cup Playoffs

The logo was designed by Eleven Twenty Three, an advertising/digital agency based in Ralston. Their other local work includes collaborations with FNBO, Scooter's Coffee and Creighton Men's Basketball. To learn more about Eleven Twenty Three, please visit 11twentythree.com

The Lancers open up their 40th season this fall. The DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic will take place Sep. 16-19 with an announcement on the Lancers' opponents and game dates coming next week. Omaha's home opening weekend is Sep. 25-26 vs. Des Moines. Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season go on sale Aug. 24. Season tickets can be purchased now by emailing tickets@lancers.com or by calling 402-344-7825.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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