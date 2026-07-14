Musketeers Bolster Roster with Trio of Trades

Published on July 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release









Sioux City Musketeers forward Jake Tavares

(Sioux City Musketeers) Sioux City Musketeers forward Jake Tavares(Sioux City Musketeers)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced three trades completed this week.

Sioux City acquired defenseman Zach Spagnuolo from the Chicago Steel in exchange for a 2028 Phase I sixth-round draft pick.

The Musketeers also acquired goaltender Will Keane from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in exchange for forward Jake Tavares.

Additionally, Sioux City acquired defenseman Danny Browning from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for future considerations.

Spagnuolo joins the Musketeers with USHL experience after spending the 2025-26 season with the Chicago Steel. In 31 games, the left-shot defenseman recorded three points on one goal and two assists while finishing with a minus-one rating.

Originally from Allen, Texas, Spagnuolo played for the Dallas Stars Elite AAA program from 2020-24 before joining the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the 2024-25 season. In 44 games with the Rebels, the Air Force Academy commit posted a plus-11 rating.

"Zach is an experienced defenseman with excellent size and reach who plays a smart, responsible game," said Musketeers General Manager Sean Clark. "He brings a steady presence to our defensive corps and has the ability to log important minutes in all situations."

Keane joins the Musketeers to add depth between the pipes after spending the 2025-26 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Serving as the team's primary backup, he appeared in 17 games and compiled a 6-8-0 record with a .897 save percentage and a 3.22 goals-against average.

A 2025 Phase II 13th-round selection, Keane is a native of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and played his prep hockey at St. Mary's Preparatory in Orchard Lake, Michigan. During the 2024-25 season, the left-catching netminder posted a 2.52 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 13 games.

"Will is a big, athletic goaltender who competes for every save. He has a knack for coming up with key stops when his team needs them most," said Clark. "His competitiveness in the crease is something that really stood out to us. We're excited to add him to our goaltending group."

Tavares appeared in 20 games for the Musketeers last season after earning a roster spot out of training camp as a free agent. He scored two goals, both coming in Sioux City's opening game of the season at the USHL Fall Classic.

Committed to Dartmouth College, Tavares was selected in the ninth round of the 2025 NAHL Entry Draft by the Lone Star Brahmas. Following a roster shuffle in Sioux City, he joined the Brahmas and finished the 2025-26 season with seven points (four goals, three assists) in 26 games.

Browning comes to Sioux City from Minnetonka, Minnesota. Last season, he skated in 31 games for Minnetonka High School, totaling 30 points on three goals and 27 assists.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound right-shot defenseman also appeared in six regular-season games for the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL, recording three points on one goal and two assists. He also skated in three postseason contests.

"Danny is a mobile, well-rounded defenseman who skates exceptionally well," said Clark. "He does an outstanding job moving the puck, advancing the play, and creating offense from the back end."

The Sioux City Musketeers will open their 55th season in Siouxland on Saturday, Sept. 26, when they host the Lincoln Stars at the Tyson Events Center.

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United States Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

Musketeers Bolster Roster with Trio of Trades - Sioux City Musketeers

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