Petersen Adds to Responsibilities

Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Annie Petersen will serve in a new, multifaceted role as the Waterloo Black Hawks' Vice President of Strategic Planning and Operations, the team announced Monday.

Petersen has worked for the Black Hawks in several capacities since 2020. This new opportunity will continue to utilize her wide-ranging skill set. Petersen will serve as a public representative of the team in the Cedar Valley and on the United States Hockey League's Board of Governors. Internally, she will lead efficiency and innovation efforts, while also continuing to oversee Black Hawks merchandising.

"Annie has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to the Waterloo Black Hawks organization," said Black Hawks President Joe Greene. "Since joining our team, she has transformed our merchandise operations while taking on increasingly significant responsibilities across multiple areas of the organization. Her ability to think strategically, improve processes, and execute at a high level has made her an invaluable member of our leadership team.

"This promotion to Vice President of Strategic Planning and Operations reflects not only the outstanding work Annie has already accomplished, but also the confidence we have in her vision for the future of our organization. As we continue to grow and evolve, Annie's leadership will play a critical role in driving operational excellence, strengthening our business initiatives, and positioning the Black Hawks for long-term success. We are excited to see the continued impact she will make in this expanded role."

Many diverse sales, promotional, on-ice, operational, and outreach efforts are necessary for a high-level hockey team to be successful. Petersen will harness those various components to ensure that they are strategically aligned. In addition to internal processes, Petersen will have an eye toward industry benchmarks and best practices, technology improvements, and enhancing the experience for Black Hawks fans. From high-level strategy to granular engagement on game night, Petersen's insights will help the team build on a legacy of competitive success, high-level fan engagement, and overall organizational excellence.

Petersen has managed a range of Black Hawks operations throughout the current decade, including the Party Town Outfitters team store, game night operations, social media strategy, and more. The University of St. Thomas alumna's coursework focused on Strategic Communication with double minors in Business Administration and Spanish.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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