Deakos a Seventh Round Pick

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Forward Tyler Deakos was called during the 2026 NHL Draft Saturday, claimed with the 224th overall choice by the Montreal Canadiens.

Deakos joined the Black Hawks almost two months into the season and made a strong first impression. During his USHL debut, Deakos notched a goal and two assists in the first period, although the Black Hawks fell to the Des Moines Buccaneers 6-4 on November 14th. The Canmore, Alberta, native tallied at least one goal or assist in seven of his first eight games. He had another notable performance against Des Moines during the Hawks' traditional New Year's Eve game, notching the winning goal as Waterloo skated past the Buccaneers 4-1 at Young Arena.

An injury halted Deakos' season after 19 appearances. In that time, he produced 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). During his limited stay in Waterloo, Deakos finished as the Hawks' 11th -leading scorer.

Former Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau was a Canadiens draft pick in 2022 amidst a Black Hawks career that lasted from 2020 to 2023. Montreal had selected a Black Hawk on only one occasion prior to that: forward Brady Vail in 2012. On the ice at the NHL level, Rem Pitlick played for Waterloo in 2014/15, then landed in Montreal during 2021/22 and 2022/23.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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