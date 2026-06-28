Carl Axelsson Selected 115th Overall by the Utah Mammoth in 2026 NHL Draft
Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Utah Mammoth selected Muskegon Lumberjacks goaltender Carl Axelsson with the 115th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday, adding one of the USHL's premier netminders to their prospect pool.
Axelsson becomes the latest Lumberjack to hear his name called at the NHL Draft, continuing a remarkable run for the organization. His selection caps another successful season for Muskegon, which has established itself as one of junior hockey's top pipelines to the National Hockey League.
A calm and technically sound goaltender, Axelsson is known for his poise under pressure and ability to make timely saves in critical moments. His strong positioning, rebound control, and consistency between the pipes helped anchor one of the USHL's top defensive teams throughout the 2025-26 season.
After joining the Lumberjacks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Axelsson quickly emerged as one of the league's top goaltenders. He posted a standout season in net with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Axelsson finished 3rd in the USHL with 29 wins in the regular season.
Axelsson elevated his game even further during the Clark Cup Playoffs, delivering several clutch performances as the Lumberjacks battled their way back to the Clark Cup Final. In 16 playoff starts, Axelsson recorded 9 wins with a 2.17 GAA and .912 SV%.
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