Rūdolfs Bērzkalns Selected 58th Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2026 NHL Draft
Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The second day of the 2026 NHL Draft started with a bang for the Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Edmonton Oilers, who selected Rūdolfs Bērzkalns with pick No. 58 from Muskegon.
Bērzkalns possesses an enticing combination of size, strength, and offensive ability. At 6-foot-4 and more than 200 pounds, he uses his frame to control play in the middle of the ice, win battles in high-traffic areas, and create scoring opportunities at both ends of the rink.
"Really good hockey sense and awareness on the ice. He can play anywhere at 6'4." Said Tony Granato of the NHL Network.
After suffering a lower-body injury at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship that forced him to miss much of Muskegon's Clark Cup Championship run, Bērzkalns returned stronger than ever in 2025-26. He played a pivotal role in the Lumberjacks' return to the Clark Cup Final, emerging as one of the team's most reliable and impactful players throughout the postseason.
Over two seasons in Muskegon, Bērzkalns appeared in 91 regular-season games, recording 33 points while establishing himself as one of the USHL's premier NHL prospects. He also added 10 points in 16 career Clark Cup Playoff games, showcasing his ability to elevate his game when it mattered most.
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