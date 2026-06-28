Connor Davis Selected 129th Overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward Connor Davis was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the 129th overall pick, the first selection of the fifth round, in the 2026 NHL Draft, becoming the second RoughRider selected in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Davis appeared in 59 regular season games for the RoughRiders during the 2025-26 season, recording 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 points while posting a +20 rating. He also appeared in 2 USHL Clark Cup Playoff games, scoring 2 goals.

Davis will continue both his academic and hockey career at the University of North Dakota.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization congratulates Connor and the entire Davis family on this well-earned and well-deserved achievement. We look forward to following Connor's continued success at the University of North Dakota and throughout his hockey career.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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