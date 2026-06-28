Teddy Lechner Selected 152nd Overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Colorado Avalanche selected Muskegon Lumberjacks defenseman Teddy Lechner with the 152nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday, making him the fourth member of the 2025-26 Lumberjacks roster to hear his name called.

A native of Bloomington, Minnesota, Lechner split the 2025-26 season between Muskegon and the Academy of Holy Angels, where he also competed at the high school level. During his time with the Lumberjacks, he provided a steady, reliable presence on the blue line, posting a +7 rating in 21 regular-season games while adding two assists.

Lechner elevated his game during the Clark Cup Playoffs, matching his regular-season point total with two assists in 14 postseason contests while helping Muskegon reach its second consecutive Clark Cup Final.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 170 pounds, Lechner pairs above-average mobility with an explosive first step, allowing him to impact the game in all three zones. His skating ability, strong defensive instincts, and willingness to join the rush have made him one of the more intriguing long-term defensive prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft class.

Lechner becomes the fourth player from Muskegon's 2025-26 roster to be selected in the 2026 NHL Draft and the fifth player with ties to the organization to earn NHL Draft recognition this weekend. Following the conclusion of his junior career, Lechner is committed to continue his development at Augustana University, where he will compete in the CCHA.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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