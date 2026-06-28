Eight Players with Steel Ties Selected in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







BUFFALO, NEW YORK - The Chicago Steel, members of the United States Hockey League, built on their strong track record as a bridge to collegiate and professional hockey as eight current and former players were selected Saturday during the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Defenseman Jayden Kurtz was the first Steel selection of the draft, picked by the Anaheim Ducks in the Second Round (#45 Overall). Former forward Adam Valentini was selected by the Utah Mammoth in the Third Round (#96 Overall), and defenseman Jonas Kemps was picked by the Florida Panthers in the Fourth Round (#98 Overall). Defenseman Cole Tuminaro was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the Fifth Round (#140 Overall), and Brian McFadden was picked by the Washington Capitals, also in the Fifth Round (#144 Overall). Former goaltender Jack Parsons was the final selection in the Seventh Round (#220 Overall).

Former Steel forward Ben Wilmott was selected in the Third Round (#92 Overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights, and former forward Will Tomko was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in Round Seven (#204 Overall).

The eight Steel players selected this year bring the club's total to 70 NHL draft picks since the team's inception in 2000. Forty-two of those selections have come in the last seven NHL drafts.

The eight current and former Steel players were among 43 players with USHL ties selected in the Draft.

Kurtz is the first Steel player selected in Round Two of the NHL Draft since 2021, when Josh Doan was selected #37 Overall by the Arizona Coyotes.

Kurtz initially joined the Steel in November 2025 and rejoined the squad in February 2026 after a productive season with Rogers High School in Minnesota that saw him score 38 points (13G-25A) in 26 games. The 6'3" blueliner scored his first USHL goal on March 22 and finished his first season of play with an assist in consecutive games. He was penalized just once in 16 games and recorded 30 shots on goal, tallying a shot in all but two games.

The Minnesotan committed to Wisconsin in March and will return to the Steel this season.

Valentini became the first player with Steel ties selected by Utah since the club's relocation to Salt Lake City in 2024. Chicago tendered Valentini ahead of the 2024-2025 season. The Toronto native led the Steel and finished fifth in USHL rookie scoring in his lone season, potting 39 points (17G-22A) in 58 games.

Valentini led all skaters in scoring (9P-4G-5A) at the 2024 World U17 Challenge as Canada White won the tournament championship with an undefeated record. He also appeared at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and served as an alternate captain, scoring five points in five games and earning a bronze medal with Canada.

Following his campaign with the Steel, Valentini joined the University of Michigan and turned heads in his freshman season, scoring 27 points (11G-16A) in 40 games while the Wolverines captured the Big Ten Championship.

Jonas Kemps joined the Steel prior to the 2025-2026 season. He finished the year with two goals and seven assists while appearing in 57 games. He was selected to play in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game which features top NHL Draft-eligible players.

The Michigan State commit is the second Steel player to be selected by Florida (Mackie Samoskevich, 2021).

Colorado traded up to select Tuminaro at #140 overall.

The Steel made an off-season trade with Sioux City in May 2025 to acquire Tuminaro, who missed the 2024-2025 season due to injury. The stout defenseman returned to his home region as a South Beloit, IL native and immediately made an impact with a +5 rating and four points in his first ten games. He was selected to join Kemps at the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game.

Tuminaro finished the season averaging 18 minutes of ice time with five goals and 11 assists in 54 games. He tallied one game-winning goal and two power play tallies while hovering at an even plus-minus rating.

The Cornell commit represented Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, where USA won gold for the second consecutive season. Tuminaro joins 2024 selection Louka Cloutier as recent draft picks by the Colorado Avalanche.

Four picks later, McFadden was selected by Washington at #144 overall. A 6'5", 2008-born defenseman, McFadden is regarded as "a player who already knows how to leverage his strengths" and a "pure shutdown quantity, with physical advantages that make him a nightmare for opposing forwards" according to EliteProspects' 2026 Draft report. McFadden recently finished his second season at Thayer Academy in Massachusetts. In 29 games, McFadden potted 17 points (2G-15A) and averaged over 21 minutes of ice time.

McFadden will play for the Steel this fall, and he joins Jackson Crowder, a 2025 selection, as recent Steel picks by the Washington Capitals.

Chicago's final selection came with the fifth-last pick of the draft when the Winnipeg Jets tabbed Parsons in Round Seven at #220 overall.

Parsons was drafted by the Steel in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft after two seasons with the USA Hockey NTDP. The New York native led Steel netminders in goals against average and save percentage, appearing in 35 games while maintaining a plus-.900 save percentage. He led all USHL goaltenders in saves (1,094) and ranked ninth in minutes (2,010).

The Providence commit was named USHL Goaltender of the Week in consecutive weeks in February 2025 during a stretch that saw him post a 4-0-0-0 record with a 1.74 goals against average and .953 save percentage. He is believed to be the only Steel goaltender in franchise history to earn the award in consecutive weeks.

Parsons played his first year of NCAA action with Providence College in 2025-2026, taking the full-time reins at the halfway point of the Friars season, putting up superb numbers. He appeared in 19 games with a 13-5-0 record and recorded a nine-game winning streak in the second half from Jan. 9 to Feb. 7.

His freshman campaign featured a plethora of awards, including the only unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. He also earned HCA National Goaltender of the Month and Hockey East Rookie of the Month for January, Hockey East Rookie of the Week once, and Hockey East Goaltender of the Week twice.

The 2026-2027 Steel regular season schedule was announced earlier this month. Season ticket memberships for the Chicago Steel's inaugural 2026-2027 season at USG Arena are on sale now. More information regarding group tickets and experiences and premium seating areas will be available soon with these packages expected to go on sale in July.

Theme nights and giveaways will be announced soon, prior to single-game tickets being made available for purchase.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.