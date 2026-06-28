Jean-Samuel Daigneault Selected 221st by the Montreal Canadiens in 2026 NHL Draft
Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Montreal Canadiens selected Muskegon Lumberjacks defenseman Jean-Samuel Daigneault with the 221st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday, making him the fifth member of the 2025-26 Lumberjacks to hear his name called.
A smooth-skating, two-way defenseman, Daigneault is known for his poise with the puck, strong hockey IQ, and ability to move the play up ice. His mobility and defensive awareness allow him to excel in transition, while his physicality and compete level make him a dependable presence in his own zone.
During the 2025-26 season, Daigneault developed into an important piece of the Lumberjacks' defensive corps, providing steady minutes in all situations as Muskegon made another deep postseason run. His consistency and maturity on the blue line drew the attention of NHL scouts throughout the season.
With Daigneault's selection, the Lumberjacks finished the 2026 NHL Draft with five players from the 2025-26 roster and six players with ties to the organization selected, continuing one of the strongest NHL Draft runs in franchise history.
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