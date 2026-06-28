Tomáš Chrenko Selected 81st Overall by the New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The New York Rangers added one of the most intriguing international prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft when it selected future Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tomáš Chrenko with the No. 81 overall pick on Saturday.

Chrenko is set to join the Lumberjacks for the 2026-27 season, giving Muskegon another NHL Draft selection before the player has even suited up in green and black. His selection continues the organization's reputation for attracting and developing elite talent from around the world.

A highly skilled winger with a dangerous scoring touch, Chrenko combines high-end offensive instincts with a relentless compete level. His quick release, playmaking ability, and willingness to attack the middle of the ice have made him one of the top young forwards to emerge from Slovakia.

The 2025-26 season was a breakout campaign for Chrenko. He helped HK Nitra capture the Slovak Extraliga championship while continuing to establish himself as one of the country's premier NHL prospects.

On the international stage, Chrenko showcased his offensive ability at the IIHF World Junior Championship, erupting for five goals in five games against many of the world's top under-20 players. His performance further elevated his draft stock heading into NHL Draft weekend.

Chrenko is expected to arrive in Muskegon this fall, where he will look to continue the Lumberjacks' recent tradition of NHL Draft success while helping the club pursue another Clark Cup championship.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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