Six Lumberjacks Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Muskegon Lumberjacks once again cemented their reputation as one of the premier development organizations in junior hockey, with six players connected to the organization selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. Five members of the 2025-26 Lumberjacks roster heard their names called over the two-day event.

The weekend began with Tynan Lawrence becoming the fifth first-round selection in franchise history when the St. Louis Blues selected him 11th overall. Lawrence joined Andrei Svechnikov, Sacha Boisvert, Matvei Gridin, and Vaclav Nestrasil as first-round picks developed in Muskegon. After earning Clark Cup Playoff MVP honors while leading the Lumberjacks to the first championship in franchise history in 2025, Lawrence began the 2025-26 season in Muskegon before joining Boston University, where he will return for his sophomore season.

Day two opened with forward Rūdolfs Bērzkalns being selected 58th overall by the Edmonton Oilers. A two-year member of the Lumberjacks, Bērzkalns helped lead Muskegon to back-to-back Eastern Conference Championships and consecutive appearances in the Clark Cup Final. The Latvian skater also represented his country at the 2025 and 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships and is committed to Boston College.

The third round brought another exciting moment for the organization as future Lumberjack Tomáš Chrenko was selected 81st overall by the New York Rangers. The Nitra, Slovakia native is set to join Muskegon for the 2026-27 season after a breakout year that included helping HK Nitra capture the Slovakian championship. Chrenko also starred at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, finishing tied for the tournament lead with five goals in five games.

Goaltender Carl Axelsson became the next Lumberjack off the board when the Utah Mammoth selected him 115th overall in the fourth round. Axelsson backstopped Muskegon to its second consecutive Clark Cup Final appearance during the 2025-26 season, establishing himself as one of the USHL's top goaltenders and one of the premier netminding prospects in the draft.

Defenseman Teddy Lechner was selected 152nd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round. Lechner joined the Lumberjacks midway through the season from the Academy of Holy Angels and quickly became a reliable presence on the blue line during Muskegon's run to the Clark Cup Final. Following his junior career, Lechner is committed to continue his development at Augustana University.

The draft concluded with the Lumberjacks setting an organizational record with a fifth player from the 2025-26 roster hearing his name called. Jean-Samuel Daigneault was selected by his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, with the No. 221 selection in the 7th round.

The six selections bring the Lumberjacks' all-time total to 70 NHL Draft picks in the organization's 15-year history, further demonstrating Muskegon's commitment to developing players for success at the highest levels of hockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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