Hawke Huff Selected 148th Overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Luken "Hawke" Huff was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the 148th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft, becoming the third RoughRider selected in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Huff spent two seasons with the RoughRiders after being acquired in a trade with the Sioux Falls Stampede during the 2024-25 season.

In 2024-25, Huff appeared in 21 regular season games, recording 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points, while also appearing in 3 USHL Clark Cup Playoff games.

Serving as an assistant captain during the 2025-26 season, Huff appeared in 61 regular season games, recording 3 goals and 36 assists for 39 points while posting a +17 rating. He also appeared in 2 USHL Clark Cup Playoff games.

Huff will continue both his academic and hockey career at St. Thomas University.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization congratulates Hawke and the entire Huff family on this well-earned and well-deserved achievement. Since arriving in Cedar Rapids, Hawke has exemplified a team-first mentality, leaving a lasting impact on the RoughRiders organization. We look forward to following his continued success at St. Thomas and throughout his hockey career.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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