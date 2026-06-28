Justin Graf Selected 118th Overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward Justin Graf was selected by the Nashville Predators with the 118th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NHL Draft, becoming the first RoughRider selected in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Graf appeared in 52 games for the RoughRiders during the 2025-26 season, recording 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points before suffering a season-ending injury.

Graf will continue both his academic and hockey career at Harvard University.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization congratulates Justin and the entire Graf family on this well-deserved honor and wishes him continued success at the next level.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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