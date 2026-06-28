Jimmy Rieber's Extraordinary Rise
Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - Last September, Jimmy Rieber's task was to earn a Waterloo Black Hawks roster spot; 10 months later, Rieber is an NHL Draft pick after being chosen by the Anaheim Ducks Saturday.
The good news came during the seventh round; Rieber's name was the 210th called during the two-day event.
Before impressing the NHL scouts, Rieber needed to convince Waterloo coaches he was ready for the USHL during the 2025 preseason. The 6-foot, 1-inch defenseman's play was compelling, and he went on to appear in 60 of 62 regular season contests for Waterloo. Coaches praised Rieber as a quick learner.
His first USHL goal was crucial to the Hawks' 4-3 comeback win against the Green Bay Gamblers in overtime on Halloween. As the year continued, Rieber added one more goal and totaled 11 points from the blue line.
The Miami recruit was already gaining NHL prospect status near midseason. During January, he skated with the league's top NHL Draft candidates during USA Hockey's All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan.
Four different Black Hawks alumni have played for the Ducks. Justin Kloos, Brandon Montour, and J.T. Brown each skated for the club at different points between 2016/17 and 2018/19. Jason Blake - who was in Anaheim for parts of three seasons beginning in early 2010 - was the first former Waterloo player to dress for the Ducks.
Rieber will return to Waterloo for his second season with the Black Hawks this fall.
It was a big day for current and former Hawks defensemen. During the fourth round, Waterloo alum Landon Nycz was chosen by the St. Louis Blues. Thirty-two picks (exactly one round) later, the Blues chose Nick Bogas. It's the first time two players with Waterloo ties have been chosen in the same draft by the same NHL club since 2016, when Blake Hillman and Jake Ryczek were both picked by the Chicago Blackhawks.
United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Eight Players with Steel Ties Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Chicago Steel
- League Tabs 43 Selections in 2026 NHL Draft - USHL
- Deakos a Seventh Round Pick - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Ryan Cameron Selected 212th Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Six Lumberjacks Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Jean-Samuel Daigneault Selected 221st by the Montreal Canadiens in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Jimmy Rieber's Extraordinary Rise - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Connor Davis Selected 129th Overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Hawke Huff Selected 148th Overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Justin Graf Selected 118th Overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Teddy Lechner Selected 152nd Overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Blues Call Bogas Saturday - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Carl Axelsson Selected 115th Overall by the Utah Mammoth in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Draft Day a Nycz Day - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Tomáš Chrenko Selected 81st Overall by the New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Rūdolfs Bērzkalns Selected 58th Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
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