31 Lumberjacks Attend 2026 NHL Development Camps

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks' reputation as one of junior hockey's premier NHL development programs was on full display during the 2026 NHL Draft. The organization led all teams with five players from its 2025-26 roster selected, while six players with ties to the Lumberjacks were chosen overall. That success continues this week, with 31 players connected to the organization participating in NHL Development Camps.

While most Development Camp participants are recent NHL Draft selections, teams also invite unsigned prospects to earn a closer look ahead of future drafts or potential free-agent signings. Former Lumberjacks Quinn Hutson (Edmonton Oilers) and Jack Williams (Columbus Blue Jackets) are recent examples of players who turned Development Camp opportunities into NHL contracts despite going undrafted.

The Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers lead the way with three Lumberjacks representatives each. In Buffalo, former captain Jake Richard is joined by Gavin McCarthy and 2025-26 standout Melvin Novotny. The Rangers welcome 2026 third-round pick Tomáš Chrenko, along with Felix Färhammer, who is committed to the Lumberjacks for the 2026-27 season, and Ty Henricks.

Färhammer and Chrenko are not the only future Lumberjacks gaining NHL experience before returning to Muskegon this fall. Rūdolfs Bērzkalns is attending Edmonton's Development Camp, while Teddy Lechner is in Colorado. Both have signed Standard Player Development Agreements (SPDAs) and are set to return to the Lakeshore for the 2026-27 season.

Congratulations to all 31 Lumberjacks players and alumni representing the organization at NHL Development Camps this week. Below is the complete list of Lumberjacks players and alumni participating in NHL Development Camps, organized by NHL clubs.

Anaheim Ducks - Michael Callow

Boston Bruins - David Deputy*

Buffalo Sabres - Melvin Novotny, Jake Richard, Gavin McCarthy

Chicago Blackhawks - Sacha Boisvert, Vaclav Nestrasil

Colorado Avalanche - Teddy Lechner

Detroit Red Wings - Owen Melenbacher, Will Keane*

Edmonton Oilers - Rūdolfs Bērzkalns, Bauer Berry

Los Angeles Kings - Jack Sparkes

Montreal Canadiens - Jean-Samuel Daigneault

Nashville Predators - Viktor Norringer, Owen Keefe*

New York Islanders - Cameron Berg, Xavier Veilleux

New York Rangers - Tomáš Chrenko, Felix Färhammer, Ty Henricks

Philadelphia Flyers - Carter Amico

Pittsburgh Penguins - Carter Sanderson

San Jose Sharks - David Klee

St. Louis Blues - Tynan Lawrence

Tampa Bay Lightning - Joe Connor, Anthony Thomas-Maroon*

Toronto Maple Leafs - Jack Galanek, Sebastian Gatto*

Utah Mammoth - Matthew Morden, Carl Axelsson

*Free Agent Invite







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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