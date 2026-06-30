31 Lumberjacks Attend 2026 NHL Development Camps
Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks' reputation as one of junior hockey's premier NHL development programs was on full display during the 2026 NHL Draft. The organization led all teams with five players from its 2025-26 roster selected, while six players with ties to the Lumberjacks were chosen overall. That success continues this week, with 31 players connected to the organization participating in NHL Development Camps.
While most Development Camp participants are recent NHL Draft selections, teams also invite unsigned prospects to earn a closer look ahead of future drafts or potential free-agent signings. Former Lumberjacks Quinn Hutson (Edmonton Oilers) and Jack Williams (Columbus Blue Jackets) are recent examples of players who turned Development Camp opportunities into NHL contracts despite going undrafted.
The Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers lead the way with three Lumberjacks representatives each. In Buffalo, former captain Jake Richard is joined by Gavin McCarthy and 2025-26 standout Melvin Novotny. The Rangers welcome 2026 third-round pick Tomáš Chrenko, along with Felix Färhammer, who is committed to the Lumberjacks for the 2026-27 season, and Ty Henricks.
Färhammer and Chrenko are not the only future Lumberjacks gaining NHL experience before returning to Muskegon this fall. Rūdolfs Bērzkalns is attending Edmonton's Development Camp, while Teddy Lechner is in Colorado. Both have signed Standard Player Development Agreements (SPDAs) and are set to return to the Lakeshore for the 2026-27 season.
Congratulations to all 31 Lumberjacks players and alumni representing the organization at NHL Development Camps this week. Below is the complete list of Lumberjacks players and alumni participating in NHL Development Camps, organized by NHL clubs.
Anaheim Ducks - Michael Callow
Boston Bruins - David Deputy*
Buffalo Sabres - Melvin Novotny, Jake Richard, Gavin McCarthy
Chicago Blackhawks - Sacha Boisvert, Vaclav Nestrasil
Colorado Avalanche - Teddy Lechner
Detroit Red Wings - Owen Melenbacher, Will Keane*
Edmonton Oilers - Rūdolfs Bērzkalns, Bauer Berry
Los Angeles Kings - Jack Sparkes
Montreal Canadiens - Jean-Samuel Daigneault
Nashville Predators - Viktor Norringer, Owen Keefe*
New York Islanders - Cameron Berg, Xavier Veilleux
New York Rangers - Tomáš Chrenko, Felix Färhammer, Ty Henricks
Philadelphia Flyers - Carter Amico
Pittsburgh Penguins - Carter Sanderson
San Jose Sharks - David Klee
St. Louis Blues - Tynan Lawrence
Tampa Bay Lightning - Joe Connor, Anthony Thomas-Maroon*
Toronto Maple Leafs - Jack Galanek, Sebastian Gatto*
Utah Mammoth - Matthew Morden, Carl Axelsson
*Free Agent Invite
United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026
- 31 Lumberjacks Attend 2026 NHL Development Camps - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Bucs Complete 2026 USHL Draft - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Jake Francis Announced as Clarky Award Finalist - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Bucs Welcome Jake Searles as Director of Scouting - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Bucs Acquire Jenson in Trade with Tri-City - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Saying Goodbye to the Madhouse on Hickman - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Zielinski Goes 80th Overall in NHL Draft - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Green Bay Gamblers Sign Oliver McKinney - Green Bay Gamblers
- Green Bay Gamblers 2026 NHL Draft Recap - Green Bay Gamblers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Muskegon Lumberjacks Stories
- 31 Lumberjacks Attend 2026 NHL Development Camps
- Lumberjacks Announce First 16 SPDA Signings
- Six Lumberjacks Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft
- Jean-Samuel Daigneault Selected 221st by the Montreal Canadiens in 2026 NHL Draft
- Teddy Lechner Selected 152nd Overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2026 NHL Draft