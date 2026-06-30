Saying Goodbye to the Madhouse on Hickman

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers are excited to host the Madhouse on Hickman Sale on June 27th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the final event to take place before the Buccaneers say goodbye to the facility that hosted Bucs hockey for over four decades.

Buccaneer Arena, then known as Des Moines Ice Arena, opened its doors November 12, 1961, located at 7201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. The arena was home to the Des Moines Oak Leafs of the International Hockey League (IHL), renamed the Des Moines Capitols in 1972, who occupied the space until 1975. In 1979, though Des Moines was not known for its organized hockey, the arena hosted a pre-season National Hockey League exhibition game, featuring the St. Louis Blues and the U.S. Olympic Team, who was beginning their tour ahead of the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

During his visit to Des Moines, gold-medal winning Head Coach Herb Brooks recommended the area host a junior hockey team to revamp the facility and fuel the dwindling youth hockey programs in central Iowa. Brooks had deep knowledge and support for junior hockey, spending years recruiting from various junior hockey leagues for his University of Minnesota teams. After months of work, it was announced on February 15, 1980, that the Des Moines Buccaneers would join the United States Hockey League (USHL), and operate out of what was now known as Metro Ice Sports Arena. Since then, the Buccaneers have played 46 seasons continuously, the third-oldest team in the USHL.

Since 1980, Buccaneer Arena has hoisted banners denoting four Anderson Cups (USHL regular season champions), four Clark Cups (USHL playoff champions), seven division titles, and three Gold Cups. The arena is known for its boisterous atmosphere, hosting over 40 years of USHL hockey with the best junior fans in the country. The impact of the Madhouse on Hickman will be remembered for years to come, having reinvented organized hockey in Des Moines.

"It's difficult to say goodbye to a place like Buccaneer Arena," said Eric Grundfast, President of Business Operations & Alternate Director of the Buccaneers. "It holds a special place in the hearts of our long-time fans and the Des Moines community. The arena has seen Buccaneers dynasties, NHL stars, USHL championships, and more. We are excited to bring everyone back this weekend to celebrate the lasting legacy of Buccaneer Arena and say a final goodbye."

Join the Bucs for one last day at the Madhouse this Saturday, where you can take home a piece of the arena. Individual seats, signage, used and new gear, Madhouse merchandise, and much more will be available for purchase. Snacks and beverages will also be for sale as we spend our last day at the arena together. Seats and other large objects will be removed and available for pick up at a later date. Contact info@bucshockey.com with any additional questions. We can't wait to see you there.

More Buccaneers hockey is coming soon! Call (515) 278-2827 to get your 2026-27 season tickets.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.