Bucs Acquire Jenson in Trade with Tri-City

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Tri-City Storm, acquiring forward Mason Jenson.

Trade Details:

Des Moines receives Tri-City receives

Mason Jenson, F, 2007

2027 Phase I Rd 7 Nick Koering, D, 2007

Nathan Garski, F, 2008 (AP)

Elias Ehrhardt, F, 2009 (AP)

Jenson is a 2007-born forward out of Rogers, Minn., who joined the Storm as an affiliate player in 2024-25. He was added to the Storm Roster in 2025-26, seeing ice in 58 games with a total of 30P (12G, 18A). Jenson is committed to play at the NCAA DI level at The Ohio State University. "Mason is a player we've had our eye on for quite some time, and we're excited to finally have the opportunity to bring him into our organization," said Derek Damon, Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations. "We believe he's someone who can make an immediate impact on our hockey club and add an important element to our lineup. Anytime you make a trade like this, it's difficult because you're giving up players you value and have invested in. We appreciate everything those players have done for our team and wish them nothing but success moving forward. At the end of the day, our job is to do what we believe gives our team the best chance to compete and improve. We feel Mason is going to be a significant contributor for us next season, and we're excited to get him here and get to work."

The Buccaneers wish Koering, Garski, and Ehrhardt the best as they continue their USHL career in Tri-City.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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