Jake Francis Announced as Clarky Award Finalist

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Jake Francis, Sr. Director, Sales, with the Des Moines Buccaneers, has been named a finalist for the United States Hockey League (USHL) Clarky Award, Sales Rookie of the Year.

Jake joined the Bucs partway through the 2023-24 season, as a part-time staff member assisting with sponsorship activation, building operations, and ice management. He joined the team full-time in summer of 2025 as Sales & Operations Manager, taking a more direct role in sponsorships, ticketing, and gameday operations. Francis was recently promoted to Sr. Director of Sales, where he now oversees all ticket sales and partnership agreements.

"Jake's impact to the organization can be felt across all facets of the business," said Eric Grundfast, President of Business Ops and Alternate Director. "His willingness to roll up his sleeves and jump into anything is a testament to his commitment to growing the Bucs brand. I'm proud of Jake for his nomination and eager to see his impact as he grows into a broader leadership role within the organization."

In the past year, Jake has worked hard building partnerships with schools in the Des Moines Metro, establishing partnerships across Central Iowa, and growing the Buccaneers' season ticket base. His impact on the organization has been incredible, leading to his recent promotion and responsibility of overseeing all revenue for the organization.

Jake has lived in the Des Moines area for over 20 years and enjoys everything it has to offer. One of Jake's favorite memories with the Bucs was working on ice staff and driving the Zamboni at Buccaneer Arena. He especially enjoys volunteering in our community and getting to work for the best fans in all of hockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.