Bucs Welcome Jake Searles as Director of Scouting

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Buccaneers are excited to announce Jake Searles as Director of Scouting. The 2026-27 season marks Searles' sixth year with the Buccaneers organization as a scout, and the team looks forward to his continued impact as his role expands with our hockey operations staff.

"This role is an acknowledgement of the impact Jake has had on this organization and the roster we've been building for years," General Manager Addison DeBoer said. "Working as a scout for the past five seasons before becoming instrumental to me in my role as GM this past season, Jake's impact spans decades. Having won an Anderson Cup and National Championship here in 1998 before seeing his son Harper captain the team last season, no one understands what it means to be a Buccaneer better."

A native of Centerville, Minnesota, Searles spent two seasons as a Buccaneer from 1996-98, winning an Anderson Cup and advancing to the Clark Cup Finals in 1998. He then spent time playing at the NCAA level at Bemidji State and the University of St. Thomas.

Searles has been a scout with the Buccaneers for the past five seasons. He currently works as the VP of Business Developments at Sunrise Banks, based in Minnesota, and lives with his wife, Jennifer, and their two sons in Blaine, Minn. Jake's son, Harper, also played two seasons with the Buccaneers and will begin his NCAA career at Air Force Academy this fall.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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