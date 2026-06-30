Zielinski Goes 80th Overall in NHL Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines Buccaneers forward Blake Zielinski was selected by the Los Angeles Kings 80th overall in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, N.Y.

"Getting drafted into the NHL is an incredible achievement and the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to the game," said Derek Damon, Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations. "Blake embodies all of those qualities. Having had the opportunity to work with him this past season, it became clear every day why NHL teams value him so highly. His commitment to his development, his character, and the work he puts in behind the scenes set him apart."

Through the 2025-26 season, Zielinski came in at over a point per game in the USHL, with 55P (25G, 30A) in 53 games played with the Buccaneers. Zielinski has gained experience on the international stage this year, competing and winning gold with Team USA at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Junior "A" Challenge. Zielinski also competed in the Chipotle All-American Game with other draft-eligible USHL prospects in January.

Zielinski was listed as a B-rated player on the NHLCS preliminary players to watch list ahead of the 2025-26 season and ranked 56th in the NHLCS Midterm Rankings in January. He recently was named the recipient of the Uunited States Hockey League's 2026 Gaudreau Award, carrying on the legacy of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau through excellence in hockey, spirit of the game, and care and responsibility.

"For those of us who saw his daily habits firsthand, today's accomplishment comes as no surprise," Damon said. "We couldn't be happier for Blake and his family on this special day and are excited to watch the next chapter of his hockey journey unfold. Congratulations, Blake!"

Zielinski will head to Providence, R.I., this fall to begin his NCAA career with the Providence Friars. The Buccaneers are proud to claim Zielinski as a part of the organization's growing pool of future NHL talent.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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