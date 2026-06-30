Green Bay Gamblers Sign Oliver McKinney

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that forward Oliver McKinney has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 17-year-old native of Lake Forest, Ill. was signed by the Gamblers to a Phase I tender agreement in March of 2025. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound center scored eight goals and 14 points in 37 games played in the 2025-26 USHL regular season.

McKinney scored a personal USHL-best two goals in a key 2-1 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on January 4, and also posted a goal and assist in Green Bay's 8-4 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on February 20 before suffering season-ending injuries in March.

Prior to signing with the Gamblers, the former Chicago Mission star tallied 30 goals and 90 points in 64 games for the Mission 15-only AAA team during the 2024-25 season.

"We are excited to have Oliver healthy and back with us this season," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "Although his year ended sooner than we wanted it to, he brings a critical element of speed, skill and experience to our team."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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