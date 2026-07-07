Green Bay Gamblers Sign Nikita Fedotov

Published on July 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that defenseman Nikita Fedotov has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 18-year-old native of Khabarovsk, Russia, was added as an undrafted free agent to the Gamblers roster in October of 2024. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-shot rearguard played 56 games in the 2025-26 USHL regular season, scoring a goal and eight points to go with a plus-9 positive rating on the ice.

Prior to joining the Gamblers, Fedotov played in North America with the New Jersey Rockets 16U team, posting 11 goals and 42 points in 68 games during the 2024-25 hockey season in addition to playing 11 USHL games including playoffs with the Gamblers that year. He also played for the Yunost Yekaterinburg U16 and U17 teams in 2023-24, tallying eight goals and 45 points in 48 total games in his native Russia.

"It is great to have Nikita back with us," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He is an effective defender who brings more intelligence and poise to our right side. We will benefit from the experience he provides in his second full season in the league."







United States Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

Green Bay Gamblers Sign Nikita Fedotov - Green Bay Gamblers

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